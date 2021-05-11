‘Basically White Heritage Day’: Nation Stunned South Carolina is Celebrating ‘Confederate Memorial Day’

Stephan: Suddenly the former slave states of the Confederacy -- South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgie, Kentucky Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee are making their fundamental White supremacy and support for Confederate treason more prominent than it has been in decades. I think all of this is welling up because the U.S. is becoming a majority-minority nation, and about a third of White people can't stand that reality.

South Carolina Confederate Memorial Day

South Carolina state government offices are closed on Monday to celebrate “Confederate Memorial Day,” honoring the 258,000 (or more) Confederate soldiers who died fighting the United States of America during the Civil War.

Many across the nation are stunned the Palmetto State still celebrates treason and white supremacy.

But South Carolina is not alone.

Ten states across the country from January to June observe, honor, and celebrate the holiday or similar ones, like Confederate Heroes Day and Confederate Decoration Day. They are: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee.