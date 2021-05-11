‘Basically White Heritage Day’: Nation Stunned South Carolina is Celebrating ‘Confederate Memorial Day’

South Carolina state government offices are closed on Monday to celebrate “Confederate Memorial Day,” honoring the 258,000 (or more) Confederate soldiers who died fighting the United States of America during the Civil War.
Many across the nation are stunned the Palmetto State still celebrates treason and white supremacy.
But South Carolina is not alone.
Ten states across the country from January to June observe, honor, and celebrate the holiday or similar ones, like Confederate Heroes Day and Confederate Decoration Day. They are: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee.