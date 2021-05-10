The US has reported at least 45 mass shootings in the last month

Stephan: America's psychotic obsession with guns, and gun violence, is changing our culture and has definitely changed the way we are viewed by the rest of the world. In certain states or cities, I would have to think before going to a concert or attending some other kind of social event where groups of people gathered. Here is the death and injury rate in the last 36 hours. If I were Black or Asian I would have to have a compelling reason to come to the United States.The article below lists mass shootings for one month, from the 16th of March to the 15th of April. How is this not seen as insane? It isn't just the fact that there are more guns than people in America; it is also, and mostly, a national obsessive psychotic fascination focused on guns and the social violence they produce.

Grocery store shooting in Colorado Credit: CNN

When eight people died in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility Thursday night, the news was compounded by a string of similar incidents that preceded it.Starting on March 16, when eight people were killed at three Atlanta-area spas, the US has had at least 45 mass shootings, according to CNN reporting and an analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), local media, and police reports.Analysis: A return to normal in America means a return to violenceThe US has seen at least 147 mass shootings in 2021, according to data from the GVA, a non-profit based in Washington.CNN considers an incident to be a mass shooting if four or more people are shot, wounded, or killed, excluding the gunman; so does the GVA.Here are the 45 incidents reported since March 16.

April 15: Indianapolis

Eight people were killed and several others wounded in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility on Thursday night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Genae Cook said.