The US has reported at least 45 mass shootings in the last month

When eight people died in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility Thursday night, the news was compounded by a string of similar incidents that preceded it.Starting on March 16, when eight people were killed at three Atlanta-area spas, the US has had at least 45 mass shootings, according to CNN reporting and an analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), local media, and police reports.Analysis: A return to normal in America means a return to violenceThe US has seen at least 147 mass shootings in 2021, according to data from the GVA, a non-profit based in Washington.CNN considers an incident to be a mass shooting if four or more people are shot, wounded, or killed, excluding the gunman; so does the GVA.Here are the 45 incidents reported since March 16.
April 15: Indianapolis
Eight people were killed and several others wounded in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility on Thursday night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Genae Cook said.
The second amendment is a failed social experiment. It simply needs to be repealed.
Perhaps an anger management system needs to be taught in the schools, starting with the very young.
I even see a military style weapon with a large clip in the picture with a police officer holding it. Are they really needed? Why do the police need military style weapons? Are they going to be used to kill lots of innocent people if even by accident? Bullets bounce off of any hard surface and could kill innocent people easily.
This copied from todays posting from the LA Times on Microsoft News site. “As of about noon Monday on the West Coast, the nation had endured at least 355 separate shooting incidents over the previous 72 hours in which 123 people died and 297 were wounded. The sick thing is that’s not unusual.”
Unfortunately there are no gun control regulations that will stop or even slow this madness. Our society is breaking down, coming unglued whether the police or random individuals, many of whom not part of any organization, reaching for a gun driven by fear and rage. At the same time life goes on, the housing market is hot, people getting jobs, car sales growing, vaccinations available at the drug store….