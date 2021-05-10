GOP governors slash jobless aid to try to force more Americans to return to work

Stephan: The stupidity of Republican officials, the simplistic thinking, and the utter lack of humanity that drives their decisions is breathtaking. On the basis of irrefutable social outcome data, you cannot be an ethical person and a Republican.

A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill. Credit: Nam Y. Huh/AP

An unexpected slowdown in hiring nationwide has prompted some Republican governors to start slashing jobless benefits in their states, hoping that the loss of generous federal aid might force more people to try to return to work.

The new GOP cuts chiefly target the extra $300 in weekly payments that millions of Americans have received for months in addition to their usual unemployment checks. Arkansas on Friday became the latest to announce plans to cancel the extra benefits, joining Montana and South Carolina earlier in the week, in a move that signals a new effort on the part of Republicans to try to combat what they see as a national worker shortage.

Republican policymakers have long opposed these heightened unemployment payments and unanimously voted against extending them earlier this year. But party leaders nationwide have grown more emboldened in recent days, particularly as the U.S. government on Friday released new data showing the economy added only 266,000 jobs in April.

“More states […]