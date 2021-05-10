Feeding a City From the World’s Largest Rooftop Greenhouse

Stephan: The current chemical industrial mono-culture agriculture is not working. The chemicals that make it possible kill the bacteria in the soil, harm the bees, and damage the health of the individuals working in the industry. Then there is the carbon monoxide released into the atmosphere as the food is shipped to places far distant from the fields where the plants were grown. This is the future, and this is very good news.

The new greenhouse will accelerate Lufa’s mission to grow food. Credit: Lufa

The world’s largest rooftop greenhouse is in Montreal, Canada.

It measures more than 15,000m2 and produces more than 11,000kg of food per week.

The company behind it had to hire 200 new employees due to pandemic-driven demand.

Can you grow enough produce for an entire city in rooftop greenhouses? Two entrepreneurs in Montreal, Canada, believe it might be possible.

Lauren Rathmell and Mohamed Hage cofounded Lufa in 2009. The company has four urban gardens in the Canadian city, all in rooftop greenhouses. Lufa’s most recent sits on top of a former warehouse and measures more than 15,000m2 – larger than the other three greenhouses combined. Its main crops are tomatoes and aubergines, producing more than 11,000kg of food per week. It is, the company says, the largest rooftop greenhouse in the world.

An Ambitious Goal

​Rathmell says the new greenhouse will accelerate Lufa’s mission to grow food where people live and help it to meet an “ever-growing demand for fresh, local, and responsible foods”.

The company – which says it’s not trying […]