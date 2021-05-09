South Carolina moves closer to allowing death by firing squad

Stephan: South Carolina, a deeply Red value Republican-controlled state whose voters routinely send people to Congress like Senator Lindsey Graham is about to become even more infamous because the Republican legislature has just voted to allow death by firing squad. I am surprised they haven’t voted to bring back the rack for interrogation.

South Carolina “Death Row” Credit: Getty

South Carolina lawmakers have passed a bill to allow inmates on death row to be executed by firing squad in the absence of lethal injection drugs.

When signed into law, it will make South Carolina the fourth state in the country to offer the option as a method of capital punishment.

Opponents criticised the new measure as “medieval” but its supporters say it is about bringing closure to victims.

The southern state has not held an execution since 2011.

The legislation passed by the South Carolina House of Representatives aims to restart executions by bypassing the difficulties states face in procuring the drugs for a lethal injection cocktail.

It will go to the state’s Senate for a final vote before heading to Republican Governor Henry McMaster, who has vowed to sign the bill “as soon as it gets to my desk”.

“We are one step closer to providing victims’ families and loved ones with the justice and closure they are owed by law,” he wrote on Twitter.

Why do lawmakers want to legalise death by firing squad?

South Carolina currently […]