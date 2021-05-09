Overwhelming majority of California’s Asian Americans fear physical violence: poll

Stephan: The United States is in the midst of a dangerous pandemic that has nothing to do with Covid-19. We have a pandemic of hysterical White racism, and it is making life threatening and miserable for anyone who is non-White. I have been involved with racial and gender equality since I was a teenager, starting with the civil rights movement in the late 1950s, the transformation of the American military from a racist elitist conscription system to a racial and gender-blind all-volunteer armed forces and, for over 20 years now, through SR. I say this by way of giving context to my next statement: The United States is in the worst racism we have seen in the last half-century. Not just against Black Americans, or Hispanic Americans, but against Asian Americans. Suddenly, if you are of Japanese heritage, or Chinese, or Indian, or Indonesian, or Malaysian you may be fearful of physical violence against you or your family. It is a national sickness that is, in its own way, more destructive than Covid-19

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA — In the wake of a rash of alarming hate crimes nationwide, more Californians are acknowledging that Asian Americans experience discrimination, and an overwhelming majority of Asian Americans report that they fear becoming victims of hate-based violence, a new survey says.

Tracy Wong, 19, makes a statement while attending a “Rally Against Anti-Asian Hate Crimes& Racism,” to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence, at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Feb. 20, 2021. – Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/TNS

The California Community Poll, which surveys Californians about politics, race and current events in conjunction with the Los Angeles Times, found that 70% of Californians agree that Asians are “frequently or sometimes” discriminated against.

That marks a “substantial shift” in perceptions and experiences of discrimination among the group, up from 55% last year, the poll’s sponsors said Friday. There has also been a dramatic shift among Asian American respondents, with about 79% saying their community experiences discrimination, as compared to just 63% last year.

“This increase in awareness — as horrible as the reason for the awareness is — it gives us the chance to […]