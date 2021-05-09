Biden terminating border wall construction contracts

Stephan: I have been hanging on to this good news report for a week, unable to post it because there have been so many more pressing issues to cover. This report will provide you with information on another act of intelligence and good governance on the part of Biden and his administration. Trump's border wall that Mexico was going to pay for was nothing more than a racist stunt from the beginning. Of course, Mexico never paid a penny of the estimated $15 billion we have spent to date on this embarrassing nonsense. Just imagine how many children could have been fed with that money, or elderly could have received home care. Nor did the wall stop immigration as Trump promised. And if you dig into this Trumpian incompetence you find his wall scheme not only didn't do what he said it would do, or get funded the way he said it would be funded, it was also very hurtful to the American families whose ranch lands lie along the border, and destructive to ecologically important territories. Ending this Trumpian fiasco is good news, indeed.

President Joe Biden halted progress on the border wall as one of his first acts in office. Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden is canceling further construction of the wall along the U.S. and Mexico border, the Department of Defense announced Friday.

“DoD has begun taking all necessary actions to cancel border barrier projects and to coordinate with interagency partners,” Pentagon spokesperson Jamal Brown said in a statement. “Today’s action reflects this Administration’s continued commitment to defending our nation and supporting our service members and their families.”

In one of his first acts in office, Biden halted progress on the border wall — a signature policy of former President Donald Trump —by freezing money for border wall construction projects and terminating Trump’s national emergency declaration along the border.

Friday’s action is another step toward ensuring those projects do not move forward and will free up that money to go to other construction projects within the military’s purview, according to Brown.

The move will likely please progressives and pro-immigration groups, which were dismayed by the Biden administration’s decision this month to