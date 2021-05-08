While Democrats Work on Infrastructure, Republicans Are Busy Defending Slavery

Stephan: I am appalled by the open blatant White racism we are seeing crop up like a toxic fungus all over the United States. It is unapologetic, militant, and brazen. With the present birth rates we have we will be a majority-minority nation between 2040-45. This is the trend that is creating the race crisis that plagues our society and politics. It is going to happen, the question is how are we going to react to it? The Republican Party has essentially become the party for those who cannot process this reality. How do you plan to react?

Mitch McConnell executive officer of America’s racist party Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

As the nation grapples with fighting for racial justice and against police-perpetrated murders of Black Americans, Republicans have evidently found a different cause worth fighting for: making racist, seemingly unprompted defenses of slavery.

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) said that he doesn’t believe that 1619, the year that enslaved Africans first arrived in the U.S., is an important date in history. People have “exotic notions” about important points in U.S. history, and 1619 isn’t one of them, McConnell said.

“I just simply don’t think [racism is] part of the core underpinning of what American civic education ought to be about,” McConnell continued, speaking at the University of Louisville. McConnell has gone on a tirade against The New York Times’s 1619 Project about slavery in the U.S. and Democrats’ anti-racism agenda — though anti-anti-racism, as commentators have pointed out, is simply just racism.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, who headed the 1619 Project on slavery that has Republicans up in arms, spoke on CNN about McConnell’s comments. “This is not about the facts of history […]