GOP-Led Texas House Passes ‘Straight-Up Assault on Voting Rights’ in Dead of Night

Stephan: Texas has a despicable history of trying to rig the election process in that state to be all White in order to assure "the purity of the election process." Yes, it is that racist. And last night, at 3 in the morning, the Texas House passed a draconian anti-democratic voting bill which in the second decade of the 21st century reads like something from the 19th century. What is even worse this is one of 350 bills proposed in 47 states all with the purpose of sabotaging American democracy and preserving White supremacy. As a nation the Republicans are actually trying to take us back 150 years.

A poll worker talks to a line of voters on November 3, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo: Sergio Flores/AFP/Getty

In the wee hours of Friday morning, the GOP-controlled Texas House passed the nation’s most recent voter suppression bill, reigniting calls for U.S. Senate Democrats to abolish the filibuster and pass the For the People Act to nullify state-level attacks on the franchise.

“It’s old Jim Crow dressed up in what our colleagues are calling election integrity.”

—State Rep. Jessica González

A version of the measure, Senate Bill 7, is expected to be signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Despite the opposition of voting rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers in Texas—who, according to the Austin American-Statesman, drew up more than 100 amendments to challenge provisions in S.B. 7 “they believed would make it more difficult to vote, particularly for nonwhite Texans and those with disabilities who require help to cast a ballot”—Republicans in the state House advanced the bill on an 81-64 party-line vote that took place just after 3 a.m. local time.

Nearly 20 amendments were successfully added to the bill, including ones that modified some racist language, limited criminal […]