What the “Infrastructure” Fight Is Really About

Stephan: So much of what we are taught as children about our history is distorted at best, and bogus at worst. How slaves liked slavery and the current 3/5s discussion being examples of this. This exegetic essay will give you some fact-based history on what infrastructure means, the origins of Biden's infrastructure proposal, and the Republican resistance to it.

Credit: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure legislation has the political class seemingly locked in a debate about what “infrastructure” means. Biden and Democratic leaders—backed by a majority of the U.S. population—believe that “infrastructure” is more than just roads and bridges and encompasses all the structures that help modern society function. Their new bill reflects that understanding, including improvements to water pipes and the electrical grid, universal broadband access, charging stations for electric vehicles, physical upgrades to schools and universities, and—perhaps most innovatively—home care for the elderly and disabled, support for families with children, and expanded access to health care.

Republican elected officials, on the other hand, are fiercely opposed to a broad definition of the old term. Biden’s plan is a “Trojan horse” (Mitch McConnell) for massive tax hikes and expanded federal authority. It’s a “Socialist agenda” (Steve Scalise)—a “kitchen sink of wasteful progressive demands.” It will set the nation on a “road to hell” (Rachel Campos-Duffy of Fox News).

If all of this […]