U.S. birth and fertility rates in 2020 dropped to another record low, CDC says

Stephan: In the 1970s if you had talked with almost any futurist they would have told you the Big Issue in the future was going to be over-population. You would not have heard a word about climate change. Big mistake on both counts. The fact is no democratic nation in the world has a sustainable birthrate, here is the latest data on the U.S., and climate change is humanity's existential challenge.

A newborn baby is cuddled by her mother while asleep.

Credit: Tim Clayton/Corbis News/Getty

Births fell for the sixth consecutive year to the lowest levels since 1979, the CDC said.

The U.S. birth rate is so low, the nation is “below replacement levels,” meaning more people die every day than are being born, the CDC said.

U.S. birth and fertility rates in 2020 dropped to another record low as births fell for the sixth consecutive year to the lowest levels since 1979, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

The number of births in the U.S. declined last year by 4% from 2019, double the average annual rate of decline of 2% since 2014, the CDC said in preliminary birth data released Wednesday. Total fertility rates and general fertility rates also declined by 4% since 2019, reaching record lows. The U.S. birth rate is so low, the nation is “below replacement levels,” meaning more people die every day than are being born, the CDC said.

