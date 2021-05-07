Sickness in Health

Stephan: I have had a series of foot surgeries while this pandemic has raged, and it has given me the opportunity to talk with doctors, nurses, and technicians who are living this nightmare on its frontlines. What that has done is to convince me even more strongly than before that the American illness profit system is a failure. Not because the people who staff the system have done less than their best. Quite the contrary I think they are heroes. No, the issue is now the system is structured, and how it is paid for. Well-being is not the point. Profit is the point of healthcare in the United States and this report shows what it has produced, particularly in small hospitals and clinics. You may have had just such experiences yourself.

Hospitals are among the most opaque institutions in American life. Few allow their doctors to talk to the press except in the hovering presence of “handlers.” Though they often employ cadres of “communications specialists” who pitch reporters with puff pieces, most are obsessed with keeping their finances and internal operations secret.

The Hospital: Life, Death, and Dollars in a Small American Town

by Brian Alexander

St. Martin’s Press, 310 pp.

The first remarkable thing about Brian Alexander’s new book, The Hospital, is that he managed to pull off an exception to this seeming iron law of U.S. health care. He never explains exactly how, but in early 2018 he persuaded the CEO and board of a small, community hospital in rural Bryan, Ohio, to give him fly-on-the-wall access to their struggling institution—and complete freedom to write up what he witnessed.

For the next year and a half, Alexander attended long rounds of anguished and divisive strategy sessions. Administrators and board members fought with consultants and each other over how to bring in enough revenue to avoid having to shut down or sell out to a big hospital chain. As Alexander became embedded in the hospital’s day-to-day […]