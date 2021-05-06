Ticking bomb seen in overvalued homes in U.S. flood plains

Stephan: Here is another take on the coming real estate collapse; this one on another part of the U.S. This real estate bomb is ticking away about to explode. If you own property in one of these threatened areas, I suggest you ask yourself: How much longer can we retain our invested value, when should we think about selling? Citation: "The effect of information about climate risk on property values," published April 27 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, was authored by Miyuki Hino, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Stanford University; and Marshall Burke, Stanford University

Homes in floodplains are floating on overvaluation. Credit: CarlosOsorio/AP

Single-family homes in U.S. flood plains are overvalued

by a total of $43.8 billion, new research shows,

highlighting the unsustainability of real estate markets in

the face of escalating climate change.

An estimated 3.8 million single-family homes are located

in flood plains, meaning the average flood plain home is

overvalued by more than $11,500, according to an April

27 paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of

Sciences.

“The overvaluation we find is really concerning,

especially given the increases in climate risk that are

coming our way,” said lead author Miyuki Hino, an

environmental social scientist at the University of North

Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The widespread overvaluation could represent a ticking

time bomb for the millions of Americans whose assets are

tied up in flood zone properties, which are concentrated,

but not exclusively located, in coastal states. As sea levels

rise, natural disasters worsen and flood insurance rates rise,

these properties’ values could plummet.

Hino and her co-author, Marshall Burke of Stanford

University, found that a single-family home being located

in a flood plain does decrease its value by a little bit — but

to a far lesser degree than it should.

“Lots of […]