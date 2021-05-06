This Colossal Solar Mountain Can Power Nearly Any Location on Earth

Stephan: Here is yet another new approach to non-carbon energy. As I read these reports all I can think of is what would the world be like, would we have avoided climate catastrophe if, in 1973, Congress had listened to President Jimmy Carter and begun a serious transition out of the age of carbon energy instead of waiting nearly half a century.

A wavy, undulating solar panel building in the desert. Credit: Nudes

Designs of the future are increasingly centering on environmental impact as the effects of climate change start to reach world-historical levels. This means not only engineers, but architects and artists are exploring new and unprecedented ways of reimagining their work to minimize intrusion on the natural environment.

Burning Man is a well-known annual event that brings a lot of entrepreneurial people into the presence of artists, which makes the development of “Solar Mountain” assemblies to potentially power the 3,800-acre ranch of Burning Man with 318,645 kWh of power per year less of a stretch of the imagination.

And if the design is brought to completion, it could enable civil engineers and artists to reimagine the way we generate power for communities around the world, in an unprecedented wave of nature-oriented collaboration.

‘Solar Mountain’ could hint at the future of eco-friendly architecture

The new design incorporates a gigantic assortment of solar panels stretching down a gradient from a central spine. The architects behind the new project claim it was […]