Insurance Costs Threaten Florida Real-Estate Boom

Stephan: I have been telling my readers for a decade to watch the insurance corporations because they pay close attention to what is happening with climate change, and when insurance rates start to skyrocket it is a clue that coastal real estate in those areas where rates are going up is in danger of provoking a real estate collapse and the loss of tens of billions of dollars of real estate value. Well, that prediction has come true.

Insurance is becoming less affordable and less available for Florida homeowners. Credit: The Wall Street Journal

MIAMI, FLORIDA — Florida’s property-insurance market is in trouble, as mounting carrier losses and rising premiums threaten the state’s booming real-estate market, according to insurance executives and industry analysts.

Longtime homeowners are getting socked with double-digit rate increases or notices that their policies won’t be renewed. Out-of-state home buyers who have flocked to Florida during the pandemic are experiencing sticker shock. Insurers that are swimming in red ink are cutting back coverage in certain geographic areas to shore up their finances.

Various factors are at play, insurance executives and analysts say. Two hurricanes that slammed the state—Irma in 2017 and Michael in 2018—generated claims with an estimated cost of about $30 billion. The cost of reinsurance, which insurers take out to cover some of the risk in the policies they sell, is swelling. Of particular concern, executives say, are excessive litigation over insurance claims and a proliferation of what insurers see as sham roof-related claims.

A large group […]