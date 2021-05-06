‘Insanely cheap energy’: how solar power continues to shock the world

Stephan: Here is one of the first exegetic reports I have read describing how badly government agencies forecast the transition out of the carbon era.

‘Solar is providing the cheapest energy the world has ever seen … It’s a fundamentally different world we’re moving into.’ Credit: Lukas Coch/AAP



In the year 2000, the International Energy Agency made a prediction that would come back to haunt it: by 2020, the world would have installed a grand total of 18 gigawatts of photovoltaic solar capacity. Seven years later, the forecast would be proven spectacularly wrong when roughly 18 gigawatts of solar capacity were installed in a single year alone.

Ever since the agency was founded in 1974 to measure the world’s energy systems and anticipate changes, the yearly World Energy Outlook has been a must-read document for policymakers the world over.

Over the last two decades, however, the IEA has consistently failed to see the massive growth in renewable energy coming. Not only has the organisation underestimated the take-up of solar and wind, but it has massively overstated the demand for coal and oil.

Jenny Chase, head of solar analysis at BloombergNEF, says that, in fairness to the IEA, it wasn’t alone.

“When I got this job in 2005, […]