Vortex Bladeless wind turbines generate electricity from the vibration.

Wind farms certainly allow for the production of clean energy. Although they are 100% renewable, they still have problems. They have high costs, disfigure the landscape, produce noise pollution, and above all, have a heavy impact on fauna, and in particular on birds.
The Spanish startup Vortex Bladeless has developed a bladeless turbine that can revolutionize wind energy, especially at the household level, and become the alternative to solar panels. The design of the Spanish firm has already received the approval of Norway’s state energy company, Equinor.
The new turbine, which has also been called the “Skybrator” due to its phallic shape, is capable of harnessing energy from winds without the sweeping white blades everyone associates with wind power. It generates wind energy thanks to vibration and without generating the environmental and visual impact on the fauna of the large wind farms.
About 3 meters high, it is basically a curve-topped cylinder fixed […]
This is ingenious and a novel idea for sure! Very promising. But I cannot imagine a “farm” these 140 meter (540’, 45 stories tall) commercial obelisks dotting the landscape. Just like electric cars currently being recharged with electricity generated by current oil, gas, nuclear and coal, we still have a long way to go.
Ecologically sound device and hopefully inexpensive. I would love to have a group of these powering my house instead of paying greedy power companies.
This is a notable design. I brought it to the attention of Chief Lookinghorse of the Lakota a couple of years ago and he was very interested because of its difference from the usual wind turbines. Those are not much liked by the Lakota.
The only problem I’ve found is that the people responsible for this design are not at all responsive to inquiries. I wrote them a couple of times about the interest of First Nations but got no response at all. I even asked a friend in Spain to inquire but they got the same treatment.
Another design that I would encourage you to look at is the “flower turbine”. It also is far less dangerous to birds and is more visually appealing than the big wind turbine. https://flowerturbines.com/