The murders by cop go on – the latest, Lymond Moses, was asleep in his car – prompting furious calls for police reform from many weary of the carnage. Along with systemic racism, rabid militarization, fascist police unions, no accountability and infamously inadequate if not deranged training, we can thank messianic warrior-cop, uber fear-mongerer and “killology” expert Dave Grossman, a former Army ranger who for 20 years has traveled almost daily to every state in the blood-soaked union to offer popular police “trainings” to tell young acolytes they’re “the royalty of this land” – alas, a war zone of thugs and terrorists where they must learn to fight back with “righteous violence,” shoot first and think later, and per Radley Balko’s Rise of the Warrior Cop, “make the threat die” – which, as the grim headlines remind us, they are, at a rate of roughly three a day. Since retiring from the Army in 1998 – video shows him in camo and face-paint shouting for “a symphony of death and destruction […]
Wednesday, May 5th, 2021
Killology Inc: America’s Police
Stephan: There are two problems with American Law enforcement, two reasons why the United States, on the basis of social outcome data, has the worst policing system amongst the democratic nations of the world. First, is the quality of the people who are hired. If you hire racist thugs and bullies is it any surprise they behave like racist thugs and bullies? Second, the way new hires are trained. This article peels back the happy talk about police training that I keep reading from law enforcement agencies and reveals the truth about the kind of people hired to train new cops. When I read this article, particularly the comment by a police instructor who trains police departments across the nation, who tells trainees the best sex they will ever have is after killing a person, calling it a “perk of the job,” it made me want to puke.
Some nations make police candidates have 3 years of training. Some have 2 years of training. America has as little as only 12-16 weeks at most of training. I feel this is the major sin and should be changed so we can have better policing.