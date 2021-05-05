Killology Inc: America’s Police

Stephan: There are two problems with American Law enforcement, two reasons why the United States, on the basis of social outcome data, has the worst policing system amongst the democratic nations of the world. First, is the quality of the people who are hired. If you hire racist thugs and bullies is it any surprise they behave like racist thugs and bullies? Second, the way new hires are trained. This article peels back the happy talk about police training that I keep reading from law enforcement agencies and reveals the truth about the kind of people hired to train new cops. When I read this article, particularly the comment by a police instructor who trains police departments across the nation, who tells trainees the best sex they will ever have is after killing a person, calling it a “perk of the job,” it made me want to puke.