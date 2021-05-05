Joe Biden Is Electrifying America Like F.D.R.

Stephan: I think Nicholas Kristof has got it right. If the Democrats in 2022 can retain control of the House and Senate, which I think they will, by 2024 the changes Biden, Harris, and the Democrats in Congress will have wrought in America will have changed the course of the nation in such a positive way that the Republican Party will be cast into the wilderness for a generation. I see this as very good news.

President Franklin Roosevelt

YAMHILL, OREGON — The best argument for President Biden’s three-part proposal to invest heavily in America and its people is an echo of Franklin Roosevelt’s explanation for the New Deal.

“In 1932 there was an awfully sick patient called the United States of America,” Roosevelt said in 1943. “He was suffering from a grave internal disorder … and they sent for a doctor.”

Paging Dr. Joe Biden.

We should be cleareyed about both the enormous strengths of the United States — its technologies, its universities, its entrepreneurial spirit — and its central weakness: For half a century, compared with other countries, we have underinvested in our people.

In 1970, the United States was a world leader in high school and college attendance, enjoyed high life expectancy and had a solid middle class. This was achieved in part because of Roosevelt.

The New Deal was imperfect and left out too many African-Americans and Native Americans, but it was still transformative.

Here in my hometown, Yamhill, the New Deal was an engine of opportunity. A few farmers had rigged generators on streams, but […]