Climate Change Is a Driving Force in Central American Migration

Stephan: I have been predicting this for years: migrations occurring because of climate change, and now they are occurring. Media has finally woken up to this trend as this transcribed interview describes. The way to stop migrations is to assist countries in dealing with climate change in a way that fosters wellbeing. It will be more productive, more efficient, easier to implement, longer enduring, and much much cheaper.

Central American immigrants

We look at the link between migration and the climate emergency, which studies have estimated could displace over 200 million people by 2050, including many in Central American countries such as Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. Last year, two hurricanes, Iota and Eta, devastated the region and forced thousands to flee north. A new report finds that the climate crisis is already a driver in migration from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, which reiterates the necessity of planning “ahead for the major migration flows,” says Camila Bustos, human rights associate at the University Network for Human Rights. “What we’re really telling the Biden administration is to take this data, look into it, think critically and creatively about solutions, and revise immigration policy.”

TRANSCRIPT

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org, The Quarantine Report. And we look now at the link between the climate emergency and migration. Studies have estimated climate change could displace over 200 million people by 2050, including many in Central America, including Guatemala, El Salvador and […]