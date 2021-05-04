Republicans sabotaged America’s hopes to reach herd immunity to end pandemic

Stephan: The Republican Party so far as I can see Is not interested in democracy or in social wellbeing. There is only one thing that interests Republican politicians -- power. They like the pay. They like the healthcare. They like the deference their titles afford them. They like the insider information they can use to enrich themselves.

Fox propagandist Laura Ingraham speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)

Herd immunity just ain’t happening, folks. Once anti-vaccine rhetoric became normal on the right, the goal of herd immunity to stop the spread of COVID-19 was doomed.

Many folks have been saying it for a few months now, but it appears that the slower-moving medical experts in the federal government are finally admitting it. Despite half of Americans getting the shot, Apoorva Mandavilli of the New York Times writes, “vaccination rates are slipping, and there is widespread consensus among scientists and public health experts that the herd immunity threshold is not attainable — at least not in the foreseeable future, and perhaps not ever.”

