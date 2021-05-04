Republicans are touting benefits of $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill despite voting against it

Stephan: Over the last several days I have read or heard Republicans touting the benefits of Biden's Covid-19 relief legislation, even though they all voted against it. I found it amazing. Do their listeners, readers, and viewers, I wondered, not realize that these men and women voted against the very legislation for which they are now taking credit? Apparently, in the fantasy world of the Right where facts are irrelevant, they do not.

Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina) takes credit on the House floor for something he voted against.

Credit: House Television/AP

Republicans are touting benefits of the COVID-19 relief legislation they opposed in Congress.

Mitch McConnell said Republicans would have a “talk” with Americans about the bill’s issues.

Meanwhile, funding for healthcare and restaurants is being praised by some GOP members.

For months, Congressional Republicans have been unanimously opposed to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that was backed by President Joe Biden and signed into law in March.

The stimulus package, which included $1,400 direct stimulus payments for individuals, funding for state and local governments, $300 in federal unemployment aid through September, and an expansion of the child tax credit, among other measures, did not receive a single GOP vote of support in the House or Senate.

After the bill’s passage, GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky slammed the legislation as “a classic example of big-government Democratic overreach in the name of Covid relief” and “one of […]