Jared Kushner slapped down by judge for ‘widespread and numerous’ violations of apartment tenant laws: report

According to a report from the HuffPost, a company co-owned by Jared Kushner was on the losing end of a lawsuit over violations of consumer tenant laws in the state of Maryland, with the judge issuing a scathing decision,
Kushner — the son-in-law of former president Donald Trump — is co-owner of Westminster Management and the company JK2 along with his brother Joshua, which had been accused of violating state laws protecting tenant rights.
According to the report, Administrative Law Judge Emily Daneker ruled Thursday that the company owned by the two brothers “repeatedly violated state consumer protection laws by collecting debts without required licenses, charging tenants improper fees and misrepresenting the condition of rental units.”
The judge issued a 252-page decision that called the violations “widespread and numerous.”
The lawsuit was filed in 2019 by Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, as part of a series of suits going after 25 companies accused of violations.
As for the judge, the brother’s company was cited for charging […]