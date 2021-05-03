COURT RULES THAT EPA’S DELAY “EXPOSED A GENERATION OF AMERICAN CHILDREN” TO BRAIN-DAMAGING PESTICIDE CHLORPYRIFOS – The ruling represents a stark repudiation of the Trump EPA’s refusal to ban chlorpyrifos.

Stephan: It is my view that Trump and his minions should be tried for crimes against humanity, not only for the disastrous handling of the Covid-19 pandemic but also for what they did to gut the EPA and its environmental regulations. It began before Trump to be sure, and Obama shares some of the blame, although he was blocked by Republicans in Congress, which should serve as a textbook study on the corruption of Congress as a result of Citizens United, which legitimized corporate and uber-rich bribery of public officials. Happily, the good news is that now, after 14 years of legal battles, the courts have finally ruled on this, and the news is good.

Chlorpyrifos

After 14 years of legal battles, a federal court ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to take actions that will likely force the neurotoxic pesticide chlorpyrifos off the market. The federal agency has for years been considering mounting evidence that links the pesticide to brain damage in children — including loss of IQ, learning difficulties, ADHD, and autism — but, as the court acknowledged, has repeatedly delayed taking action.

“Rather than ban the pesticide or reduce the tolerances to levels that the EPA could find were reasonably certain to cause no harm, the EPA sought to evade through delay tactics its plain statutory duty,” Judge Jed S. Rakoff wrote in his decision, which was released today by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. “During that time, the EPA’s egregious delay exposed a generation of American children to unsafe levels of chlorpyrifos,” he wrote, and ordered the EPA to issue a final regulation within 60 days.

While Rakoff stopped short of requiring the EPA to immediately ban the pesticide, he gave the agency little choice in how to respond. “The EPA’s obligation is clear: […]