Police killings of Black Americans amount to crimes against humanity, international inquiry finds

Stephan: I read this story this morning and four readers, including my wife, also sent it to me. They were appalled and so was I. United States' law enforcement is now shown to the world to be a criminal operation. We are constantly bragging to the world and to ourselves that we have the best justice system and the fairest police system. It is a lie, and we need to stop telling it. According to the World Justice Project, recognized internationally as the authoritative voice on this subject, we are not even in the top 10 nations for a fair and honorable system of justice.

Demonstrators hold posters of Daunte Wright during a protest near the Brooklyn Center police department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota 16 April 2021. Credit: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty

The systematic killing and maiming of unarmed African Americans by police amount to crimes against humanity that should be investigated and prosecuted under international law, an inquiry into US police brutality by leading human rights lawyers from around the globe has found.

A week after the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in George Floyd’s death, the unabated epidemic of police killings of Black men and women in the US has now attracted scorching international attention.

In a devastating report running to 188 pages, human rights experts from 11 countries hold the US accountable for what they say is a long history of violations of international law that rise in some cases to the level of crimes against humanity.

They point to what they call “police murders” as well as “severe deprivation of physical liberty, torture, persecution and other inhuman acts” as systematic attacks on the Black community that meet […]