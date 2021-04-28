Eye-popping numbers on how much families will save under Biden’s universal pre-school proposal

Stephan: In contrast to the previous humiliating article here is some more good news from President Biden and his administration. A civilized nation recognizes that children are a nation's future and it is in everyone's best interest that the state support the fostering of wellbeing of those children. It is such a different world since January 6th.

Credit: Shutterstock

President Joe Biden is preparing to go big with proposal that will benefit millions of children — while saving their families big money.

“President Joe Biden is set to announce $200 billion in education funding as part of his sweeping spending package he will unveil prior to his prime-time address to a joint session of Congress, according to a White House official. The proposal will direct the funds toward universal pre-school for all three- and four-year-olds through a national partnership with states, the official said. The White House estimates it will benefit 5 million children and save the average family $13,000 when the plan is fully implemented,” CNN reported Tuesday.

Biden is set to address the nation on Wednesday before a limited joint-session of Congress.On the Raw Story Podcast:

Can gays change? The ex-gay debate

“The proposal marks a key plank of Biden’s roughly $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, the second prong of his sweeping $4 trillion in spending on physical infrastructure, research and development, home care, child care, paid family and […]