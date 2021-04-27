Stephan: The History of Police Killing Children in America. The headline says all that needs to be said. Law enforcement in America needs to be completely restructured. The way people are recruited needs to be changed, the way they are trained needs to be changed. The deaths of children, particularly Black and Brown children needs to stop. A civilized country does not permit its police to kill its children.

A small memorial where 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer in the Little Village neighborhood on April 15, 2021, in Chicago, Illinois.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty

Just 25 minutes before the country took a collective sigh of relief as Derek Chauvin was declared guilty on all counts for the murder of George Floyd, another Black person was killed by police. This time, the victim was a child.

Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in the chest multiple times after he and several other officers responded to a call that Bryant herself placed. “My daughter dispatched Columbus police for protection, not to be a homicide today,” her mother, Paula Bryant, told 10TV News. “[Ma’Khia] promoted peace. And that’s something that I always want to be remembered” she said.

Bryant’s death is one more in a long list of Black and brown children who have died at the hands of police officers: Last week, 17-year-old Anthony J. Thompson Jr. was shot in his high school bathroom when police responded to an emergency call. Last month, 13-year-old Adam […]