Tuesday, April 27th, 2021

Gun crazy: For too many Americans, guns are tied to masculinity, patriotism and white power

Author:     CHAUNCEY DEVEGA
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     APRIL 26, 2021 10:00AM (UTC)
Stephan:   America's gun psychosis is completely out of control. Even worse it has become linked to masculinity, patriotism, and White power. We have a gun death rate in the U.S. that is a humiliating national embarassment, and yet the killings, the death, never seems to reach a level where it causes us as a nation to do anything about it.
Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) uses imagees of handguns and rifles during a hearing about gun control on Capitol Hill January 30, 2013 in Washington, DC. Shooting victim and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) delivered an opening statment to the committee, which met for the first time since the mass shooting at a Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Too many Americans love guns more than they do other human beings.

There have been at least 50 mass shootings in America since the massacre and apparent hate crime attack against Asian Americans in the Atlanta area on March 16.

The COVID-19 pandemic has done nothing to stop America’s addiction to gun violence. Writing at the Nation, Tom Engelhardt explains, “In the first 73 days of Joe Biden’s presidency, there were five mass shootings and more than 10,000 gun-violence deaths. In the Covid-19 era, this has been the model the world’s ‘most exceptional’ nation (as American politicians of both parties used to love to call this country) has set for the rest of the planet. Put another […]

3 Comments

  1. Michael on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 5:06 am

    There are plenty of Black folks with guns, just read/watch the news.

  2. Bara on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 8:29 am

    What security forces surround Lindsay Graham?
    Do we pay for them?

  3. Rev. Dean on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 9:22 pm

    No one should have a military grade weapon with more than one shot at a time, which is all that should be needed for any hunting; which I believe is an unnecessary endeavor in itself.