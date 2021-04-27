Gun crazy: For too many Americans, guns are tied to masculinity, patriotism and white power

Stephan: America's gun psychosis is completely out of control. Even worse it has become linked to masculinity, patriotism, and White power. We have a gun death rate in the U.S. that is a humiliating national embarassment, and yet the killings, the death, never seems to reach a level where it causes us as a nation to do anything about it.
The COVID-19 pandemic has done nothing to stop America’s addiction to gun violence. Writing at the Nation, Tom Engelhardt explains, “In the first 73 days of Joe Biden’s presidency, there were five mass shootings and more than 10,000 gun-violence deaths. In the Covid-19 era, this has been the model the world’s ‘most exceptional’ nation (as American politicians of both parties used to love to call this country) has set for the rest of the planet. Put another […]
There are plenty of Black folks with guns, just read/watch the news.
What security forces surround Lindsay Graham?
Do we pay for them?
No one should have a military grade weapon with more than one shot at a time, which is all that should be needed for any hunting; which I believe is an unnecessary endeavor in itself.