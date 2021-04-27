Gun crazy: For too many Americans, guns are tied to masculinity, patriotism and white power

Stephan: America's gun psychosis is completely out of control. Even worse it has become linked to masculinity, patriotism, and White power. We have a gun death rate in the U.S. that is a humiliating national embarassment, and yet the killings, the death, never seems to reach a level where it causes us as a nation to do anything about it.

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) uses imagees of handguns and rifles during a hearing about gun control on Capitol Hill January 30, 2013 in Washington, DC. Shooting victim and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) delivered an opening statment to the committee, which met for the first time since the mass shooting at a Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Too many Americans love guns more than they do other human beings.

There have been at least 50 mass shootings in America since the massacre and apparent hate crime attack against Asian Americans in the Atlanta area on March 16.

The COVID-19 pandemic has done nothing to stop America’s addiction to gun violence. Writing at the Nation, Tom Engelhardt explains, “In the first 73 days of Joe Biden’s presidency, there were five mass shootings and more than 10,000 gun-violence deaths. In the Covid-19 era, this has been the model the world’s ‘most exceptional’ nation (as American politicians of both parties used to love to call this country) has set for the rest of the planet. Put another […]