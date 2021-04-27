Fox host urges viewers to call Child Protective Services on kids wearing masks

Stephan: The Fox propaganda operation which caters to christofascists, White supremacists, and morons has, in my opinion, become complicit in sabotaging America's attempt to get the Covid pandemic under control which, I think, should be criminally actionable. So I am awarding Fox, and Tucker Carllson, today's Republican Scum Award.

Credit: Shutterstock

On Monday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s segment went completely off the rails when he urged viewers to call child services on parents who are masking up their kids to protect them from COVID-19.

“Masks have always been incompatible with a free society,” said Carlson. “Masks are for the guilty. They’re signifiers of shame and submission.”

He went on to suggest that parents who have their kids wear masks outside are unfit and engaging in child abuse.Raw Story Podcast: Can gays change? The ex-gay debate

“Next time you see someone in a mask on the sidewalk or on the bike path, do not hesitate, ask politely but firmly, would you please take off your mask? Science shows there is no reason for you to be wearing it. Your mask is making me uncomfortable,” said Carlson. “We should do that, and we should keep doing it until wearing a mask outside is roughly as socially acceptable as lighting a Marlboro in an elevator. It’s repulsive.”

“As for forcing children to wear masks outside, that should be illegal,” […]