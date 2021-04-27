Did a ‘Stanford/NIH’ Study Conclude Masks Don’t Work?

Stephan: Several anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers have been sending me emails about a "Stanford/NIH study" saying masks don't work. Is any of it true? Well, here is the Snopes take on it.

Claim

A “Stanford/NIH” study concluded that face masks worn to prevent COVID-19 transmission do not work.

Rating

FalseAbout this ratingContext

The paper was published by an exercise physiologist with no academic connection to Stanford University or the NIH in a journal that accepts “radical, speculative and non-mainstream scientific ideas.”

Origin

The journal Medical Hypotheses publishes extremely speculative notions without the burden of "traditional" peer review. The journal says it accepts "radical, speculative and non-mainstream scientific ideas provided they are