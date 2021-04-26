Dispatch audio from emergency responders says Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back

Stephan: Here is yet another police murder. This routine murdering of men, women, and children, particularly Black and Brown people, is outrageous and unacceptable and has to stop. It is a national humiliation, and a moral evil.

Andrew Brown, Jr.

Elizabeth City, North Carolina (CNN)In the moments following the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., first responders can be heard on dispatch audio saying a man has been hit and has gunshot wounds to the back.Audio of the call, posted to the archives of the website Broadcastify, includes a dispatcher saying crews are responding to a call of “shots fired” and an individual can then be heard saying “we do have a subject who was hit.”

Later a first responder says, “Be advised EMS has one male, 42 years of age, gunshot to the back.”Another person says the man has “gunshot wounds.”Brown, who was Black, was shot and killed Wednesday morning by deputies in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, when they attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said.The shooting occurred as protests are held across the nation over the deaths of Black people at the hands of law enforcement officers.Seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave, two have resigned and one retired in the aftermath […]