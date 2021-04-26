Deputy Shoots Unarmed Man Repeatedly During 911 Call, Officials Say

A Virginia sheriff’s deputy shot and seriously wounded an unarmed man early on Wednesday morning, less than an hour after the deputy had given the man a ride after his car broke down, the authorities said.
The Spotsylvania County deputy had initially given the man, Isaiah L. Brown, 32, a lift to a house after responding to a 911 call for a driver whose car was not working at a gas station, the Virginia State Police said.
About 45 minutes later, the deputy responded to another 911 call for a “domestic incident” involving Mr. Brown and his brother, according to the State Police and a recording of the 911 call and body-camera footage.
After finding Mr. Brown walking in a road and talking to a 911 dispatcher, the deputy said, “He’s got a gun to his head.”
“Drop the gun now!” the deputy shouted. “Stop walking towards me! Stop walking towards me! Stop! Stop!”
- Refer someone to The Times.
At least seven gunshots can be heard on the body-camera footage.
“The officer mistook a cordless house phone for a gun,” Mr. Brown’s lawyer, David Haynes, […]
Sorry, you are wrong about Bryant being “murdered.” In fact, she was in the process of attempting to murder another black teenager when she was shot.
Neither you nor I have any idea how imminent was her use of the knife. They could have tasered her, they could have grabbed her. How is it every other democracy in the world handles these situations without killing people? Police in the U.S. kill 14 times as many people per year as all those nations combined. What does that tell you about the recruiting and training of police in the U.S.?