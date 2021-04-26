Deputy Shoots Unarmed Man Repeatedly During 911 Call, Officials Say

Stephan: Just since the Chauvin trial there have been multiple murders of Black men, and one Black teenage girl. There are so many of these it is hard to keep up. What does stand out for me is that all the other developed nations in the world somehow don't have police murders like this, or even shootings, so what is it about Americans? Training may part of the reason these murders occur, but I think it is deeper than that, and centers on the kind of people, particularly the men, that Law Enforcement agencies recruit and hire. Too many are just thugs and bullies drawn to the job because of the power it confers.

Isaiah Brown

A Virginia sheriff’s deputy shot and seriously wounded an unarmed man early on Wednesday morning, less than an hour after the deputy had given the man a ride after his car broke down, the authorities said.

The Spotsylvania County deputy had initially given the man, Isaiah L. Brown, 32, a lift to a house after responding to a 911 call for a driver whose car was not working at a gas station, the Virginia State Police said.

About 45 minutes later, the deputy responded to another 911 call for a “domestic incident” involving Mr. Brown and his brother, according to the State Police and a recording of the 911 call and body-camera footage.

After finding Mr. Brown walking in a road and talking to a 911 dispatcher, the deputy said, “He’s got a gun to his head.”

“Drop the gun now!” the deputy shouted. “Stop walking towards me! Stop walking towards me! Stop! Stop!”

At least seven gunshots can be heard on the body-camera footage.

“The officer mistook a cordless house phone for a gun,” Mr. Brown’s lawyer, David Haynes, […]