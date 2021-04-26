Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, April 26th, 2021

Black men are over 500 times more likely to be killed by police than J&J vaccine: doctor

Stephan:   This is appalling but not surprising. The truth is if I were a Black man I would never call the police about anything fearing that getting them involved would result in my death.

Baylor College of Medicine Director Richina Bicette on Sunday pointed out that receiving Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is safer than living as a Black man in America.

Bicette made the remarks to CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield after she was asked if people should be worried about getting a blood clot from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I have a lot of things in this world that I worry about and the safety of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is quite low on that list,” Bicette explained.

The doctor went on to make a comparison between the risk of getting a blood clot from the vaccine to other more deadly things.

“The rate of developing blood clots from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from what we’re seeing so far is about 2 in 1 million,” Bicette noted. “If you take your chances with COVID, the rate of developing a blood clot from having COVID infection is actually 147,000 in a million.”

“And that’s just talking about blood clots,” she added. “There are other things that we should be more worried about. In the month of April [of] this year in the United States alone, 50 Americans have […]

Sorry, this story/headline too is specious. There have been no black men killed due to J&J vaccine so the comparison has no basis in fact – it is simply designed to attracted attention as click bait. In reality, the ratio could be astronomical but still not valid.

I don’t write the headlines, the primary publication does.