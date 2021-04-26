Black men are over 500 times more likely to be killed by police than J&J vaccine: doctor

Baylor College of Medicine Director Richina Bicette on Sunday pointed out that receiving Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is safer than living as a Black man in America.
Bicette made the remarks to CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield after she was asked if people should be worried about getting a blood clot from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“I have a lot of things in this world that I worry about and the safety of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is quite low on that list,” Bicette explained.
The doctor went on to make a comparison between the risk of getting a blood clot from the vaccine to other more deadly things.
“The rate of developing blood clots from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from what we’re seeing so far is about 2 in 1 million,” Bicette noted. “If you take your chances with COVID, the rate of developing a blood clot from having COVID infection is actually 147,000 in a million.”
“And that’s just talking about blood clots,” she added. “There are other things that we should be more worried about. In the month of April [of] this year in the United States alone, 50 Americans have […]
Sorry, this story/headline too is specious. There have been no black men killed due to J&J vaccine so the comparison has no basis in fact – it is simply designed to attracted attention as click bait. In reality, the ratio could be astronomical but still not valid.
I don’t write the headlines, the primary publication does.