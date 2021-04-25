Trump’s unpaid debts from campaign rallies are being sent to collection agencies

Stephan: Am I the only one struck by the contrast between Trump and Biden? As I have said here several times, Biden is nearly 100 days in and there has not been a single scandal. Trump is nearly 100 days out of office and new scandals are still emerging. It will be interesting to see how the courts rule on this.

Trump at one of his rallies.

The city of Albuquerque, New Mexico, has referred the Trump campaign’s unpaid rally debt to a collections agency, according to Mayor Tim Keller.

Trump left office with nearly $2 million in unpaid bills from cities that hosted his campaign rallies, including a $211,175 invoice from Albuquerque, stemming from his 2019 event in Rio Rancho.

“We decided to bill him because the costs to the city were tremendous,” Keller told The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper this week. “They made us shut down downtown. We had to close City Hall. … In my mind, he owes us a lot more because there were about a day and a half where we couldn’t even function as a city.”

The bill includes costs for extra police protection, security measures and paid leave for city employees who were forced to stay home. But as of roughly 18 months later, Keller said that “no phone calls have been returned, so we hired a collection agency.”

“He should be getting these annoying voicemails that we get, usually from scam companies where it’s like,’You […]