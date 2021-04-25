The Anti-Vaxxer Hunt for Dead People Is Getting Even Weirder

Stephan: When I was a boy, polio was the epidemic of the moment. In 1952 alone almost 60,000 boys and girls became infected with it, thousands died and even many of those who lived were condemned to the hell of being trapped in an iron lung with only your head poking out of the metal cylinder. When the vaccines to protect from polio came in there was none of the anti-vaxxer nonsense that we see today. We were just glad to get the protection. When I was in the fourth grade a boy in my neighborhood contracted polio, and suddenly dropped out of our lives, we the kids on the street. I still see him in my mind as I saw him for the last time. A 9 year old boy with whom I used to run through the woods, now living in a hospital ward basically encased in a coffin that breathed for him. I get emails from anti-vaxxers all the time, particularly one woman who writes me several times a week with some anti-vaxxer nonsense attached. Anti-vaxxerism I have come to see it as a form of mental illness: the inability to correctly assess facts because of a syndrome. And it is dangerous because it negatively affects our ability to achieve national herd immunity.

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/Brandon Laufenberg



As soon as the United States authorized the use of the first COVID-19 vaccine in mid-December, a small but vocal group of skeptics and conspiracy theorists, baselessly convinced that the jabs were lethal, started hunting for dead people. At first their efforts were relatively small-bore and haphazard—although far from innocuous. But as the scale and sophistication of America’s vaccine rollout have exponentially ramped up over the last three months, so have efforts to hunt down alleged vaccine fatalities.

Starting in mid-January, several social media channels and websites emerged as hubs for stories, generated by admins and users pulling together snippets from across the internet and crafting them into cohesive narratives and brief posts, linking reported deaths to COVID vaccinations. Several of these platforms have grown notably, and become more formalized, in recent weeks. Unsurprisingly, given the robust safety profile of the vaccines in use in the United States, they rarely detail how a vaccination supposedly caused a given death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not found a causal connection between COVID vaccines and […]