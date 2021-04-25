Coal Miners Union Says It Would Accept Transition to Renewables With Green Jobs

Stephan: I think this is good news in several ways. First, it will sustain the lives of thousands of families. Second, it will save the state of West Virginia, from more extreme poverty and social unrest. Third, it will have an effect on Senator Mnuchin, and make him more oriented to a non-carbon energy future.

Men pause while working at a coal prep plant outside the city of Welch in rural West Virginia on May 19, 2017.

Credit: Spencer Platt / Getty

The largest union of coal miners in the U.S. announced Monday that it would accept a transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy as long as the federal government takes care of coal workers through the provision of green jobs and income support for those who become unemployed.

“There needs to be a tremendous investment here,” said Cecil E. Roberts, president of the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) International. “We always end up dealing with climate change, closing down coal mines. We never get to the second piece of it.”

Ahead of a press conference outlining the UMWA’s approach to addressing the climate emergency in a way that improves rather than diminishes the well-being of workers in the dirty energy sector, Roberts said in a statement that “energy transition and labor policies must be based on more than just promises down the road. We want to discuss how miners, their families, and their communities can […]