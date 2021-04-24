Oklahoma passes law that exonerates drivers who injure or kill protesters

Stephan: The Republicans in Oklahoma have now legalized murder and maiming with your car, and other state legislatures controlled by Republicans are planning to do the same thing. Is this a political party or a racist death cult?

In Oklahoma if you don’t like this crowd it would be okay to run them down with your car. Credit: Alex Henderson

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R) signed a bill into law that would ultimately protect drivers who injure or kill protesters while attempting to flee the scene of demonstrations. The law also imposes more rigid penalties for protesters obstructing public roadways.

According to KHOU, House Bill (HB) 1674 signed the controversial bill on Wednesday, April 21 after the state’s Republican-led Senate voted 38-10 in favor of the measure last week. Under the new law, it is considered “a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and a $5,000 fine for anyone who obstructs a public street during the course of a protest, according to the legislation.”

It also notes that “drivers cannot be held criminally or civilly liable for killing or injuring a protestor if they are “fleeing from a riot,” and there is “reasonable belief” that they are in danger.”

