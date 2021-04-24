Bill Strips Right to Food Stamps, Unemployment, Medical Assistance if Convicted of ‘Crime’ During Political Protest

Daunte Wright protest demonstrators

A possibly unconstitutional Minnesota bill would punish anyone convicted of a crime during a political protest by stripping them of their right to any state-funded assistance, including food stamps, student loans, medical assistance, unemployment, or rent or mortgage assistance, among other programs.

Republican state Senator David Osmek filed SF 2381, a one-page bill which reads in part: “relating to public safety; prohibiting any state loan, grant, or assistance for persons​ convicted of offense related to protest, demonstration, rally, civil unrest, or march.” HF 466, a companion House bill, was filed by GOP Rep. Eric Lucero.

“A person convicted of a criminal offense related to the person’s illegal conduct at a​ protest, demonstration, rally, civil unrest, or march is ineligible for any type of state loan,​ grant, or assistance, including but not limited to college student loans and grants, rent and​ mortgage assistance, supplemental nutrition assistance, unemployment benefits and other​ employment assistance, Minnesota supplemental aid programs, business grants, medical​ assistance, general assistance, and energy assistance.​”

The legislation could conflict with […]