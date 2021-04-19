Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, April 19th, 2021

Why Do US Police Kill 1,099 Civilians Annually Compared to 36 in Canada & 11 in Germany?

Author:     Stephan A. Schwartz
Source:     Schwartzreport
Publication Date:     18 April 2021
 Link: Why Do US Police Kill 1,099 Civilians Annually Compared to 36 in Canada & 11 in Germany?
Stephan:   I did an interview with Ian Masters whose program Background Briefing, in my opinion, is one of the best sources for rational fact-based commentary about current issues. This interview with masters is a complement to the previous article.
