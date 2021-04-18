Paul Gosar’s defense of his ‘Big Lie’ is that there never even was an insurrection by Trump supporters

Stephan: Here is today's Republican Scum Award. Where do they find these people? Do they have to be an ethical monster to be selected for support by the party? And what about the people of Arizona? What is it about Paul Gosar that Republican voters find so attractive? He shares their hate? Their racism? Their fear? When you look at the men and women Republican voters send to Congress, both the Senate and the House, you have to wonder what kind of country has America become.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) argued that there should not be an ethics investigation into his role in the fatal January 6th insurrection because it wasn’t actually an insurrection.

Gosar’ statement about the 6 January insurrection

“In the weeks and days leading up to the riot, Representative Gosar urged supporters to take action against election certification, repeatedly insisting that the election had been stolen and participating in rallies alleging voter fraud,” Jayapal charged.

On March 10th, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) sent a letter to the House Ethics Committee calling for an investigation into Gosar.

Among the five bullet points Jayapal used to make the case, one noted conspiracy theorist Ali Alexander said Gosar had helped plan the events and called him “the spirit animal of this movement.” Another noted out Gosar’s speech at the rally preceding the riots, when he said, “You get to go back home once we conquer the Hill [and] Donald Trump is returned to being president.”

