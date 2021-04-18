Paul Gosar’s defense of his ‘Big Lie’ is that there never even was an insurrection by Trump supporters

“In the weeks and days leading up to the riot, Representative Gosar urged supporters to take action against election certification, repeatedly insisting that the election had been stolen and participating in rallies alleging voter fraud,” Jayapal charged.
On March 10th, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) sent a letter to the House Ethics Committee calling for an investigation into Gosar.
Among the five bullet points Jayapal used to make the case, one noted conspiracy theorist Ali Alexander said Gosar had helped plan the events and called him “the spirit animal of this movement.” Another noted out Gosar’s speech at the rally preceding the riots, when he said, “You get to go back home once we conquer the Hill [and] Donald Trump is returned to being president.”