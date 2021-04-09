Mass shooting surge reaches at least 20 since the metro Atlanta spa attacks left 8 dead

Stephan: To show you how bad the gun death epidemic has become, as horrible as this article is, it is only current to 1 April. We have had three more killings since this article was published, three just today.

Two weeks have passed since the three Atlanta-area spa shootings claimed the lives of eight people, and in that time at least 20 other mass shootings have taken place.

The incidents have stretched from California to Washington, DC, and many have left multiple victims dead, CNN reported.

At least seven mass shootings occurred in the week between the attacks in Atlanta and in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. In the week that followed, that number more than doubled.

CNN defines a mass shooting as a shooting incident that results in four or more casualties (dead or wounded), excluding the shooter(s).

March 31: Orange, California

Four people, including a child, were killed and another person wounded in a mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, California, according to authorities.

March 31: Washington, DC

Five people were shot in Washington, the DC Police Department said. The incident started as a dispute and ended with two people dead and three injured.

March 28: Cleveland, Ohio

Seven people were shot at a Cleveland nightclub, according to CNN affiliate WOIO. The victims, four men and three women, were all between 20 and 30 years old, and police believe several shooters fired inside the nightclub, the station […]