America’s gun culture in charts

Stephan: The facts about the effects of American gun psychosis are indisputable and irrefutable. We have what amounts to an addiction epidemic that separates us from the other countries of the developed world. Look at these charts. This is the profile of who we are as a society.

How does the US compare with other countries?

There were 14,400 gun-related homicides in 2019.

Killings involving a gun accounted for nearly three quarters of all homicides in the US in that year.

That’s a larger proportion of homicides than in Canada, Australia, England and Wales, and many other countries.

Who owns the world’s guns?

While it is difficult to know exactly how many guns civilians own around the world, by every estimate the US, with more than 390 million, is far out in front. The latest figures from the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based leading research project, are for 2018.

Switzerland and Finland are two of the European countries with the most guns per person – they both have compulsory military service for all men over the age of 18. The Finnish interior ministry says about 60% of gun permits are granted for hunting – a popular pastime in Finland. Cyprus and Yemen also have military service.

How do US gun deaths break […]