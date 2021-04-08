‘Follow the Money’: Corporations Gave $50 Million to GOP Lawmakers Behind Voter Suppression Onslaught

Stephan: "Stay out of politics," Mitch Mcconnell tells corporations but, oh yes, please keep sending money. But, of course, in the United States thanks to Citizens United, the worst Supreme Court decision in the last 100 years, giving money is politics. You pay for what you support. And this is what a number of corporations support: Voter suppression to make it harder for non-Whites, the elderly, and the young to vote. Please stop doing business with these corporations if you presently do so. And you wonder why I keep saying our democracy is under the greatest threat it has faced since 1861?

Since 2015, AT&T, Comcast, UnitedHealth Group, Walmart, and other big businesses have donated a combined $50 million to state Republican lawmakers who are currently supporting voter suppression bills across the United States—generous political spending at odds with recent corporate efforts to rebrand as defenders of voting rights.

A new report (pdf) released Monday morning by consumer advocacy group Public Citizen found that during the 2020 election cycle alone, U.S. corporations donated $22 million to Republican architects of voter suppression bills that are advancing through state legislatures nationwide.

“Corporations should keep their money out of our democracy—and Congress must put the people back in charge by swiftly passing the For The People Act.”

—Rick Claypool, Public Citizen

“AT&T [since 2015] has given the most, $811,000,” Public Citizen found, citing data from The National Institute on Money in Politics. “AT&T is followed by Altria/Philip Morris, Comcast, UnitedHealth Group, Walmart, State Farm, and Pfizer. Household names that fell just out of the top 25 list… include Nationwide ($182,000), Merck ($180,000), CVS ($174,000), John Deere ($159,000), and Caterpillar ($157,000).”

“This is why you follow the money, not the good PR,” Public Citizen