The Hard Science of Reincarnation

The nightmares began when Ryan Hammons was 4 years old. He would wake up clutching his chest, telling his mother Cyndi that he couldn’t breathe and that his heart had exploded in Hollywood. But they didn’t live in Los Angeles; Hammons’s family resided in Oklahoma.
A few months prior, in early 2009, Ryan had started talking about going home to Hollywood and pleaded with Cyndi to take him to see his other family. He would yell, “Action!” and pretend to direct films when he played with friends; he knew scenes from a cowboy movie he had never watched; and said a cafe reminded him of Paris, where he had never been. He talked about his child, worldly travels, and his job at an agency where people changed their names. Cyndi didn’t think much of it until the nightmares set in and Ryan started describing death.
Hoping to figure out what he was talking about, Cyndi went to the public library and checked out a few books about Hollywood. She was flipping through one of them when Ryan got excited […]
I believe the same thing. I did an experiment. I setup a website which played a 5 minute video of meditation music then generated a random number between 1 and 9 and asked the user to spend a minute thinking of the number and entering it. The system generated 10 such numbers then showed the user how many they got right, and where they placed in the averages.
The difference is that the system also asked the user to select their level of autism (None, Mild, Medium, or Highly). I had a very small sample set but, from the data it shows that the higher level of autism, the more correct guesses they made.