The Hard Science of Reincarnation

Stephan: Let me say upfront, I am a Planckian. I think the experimental evidence is overwhelming that consciousness is causal and fundamental, and that there is a continuity of consciousness. The nonlocal aspect of your consciousness, what religions the world over call the soul existed before you incarnated, and will continue after your corporeal death. Reincarnation is a part of this continuity, and this article presents the research, which gets very little attention, pretty well. In the interest of full disclosure, I have known all the researchers mentioned, as well as the critics, for decades. The piece fairly represents their positions, the author is trying to be objective and cites both the deniers and the proponents. The problem with this piece is that in trying to be fair the author does not explicitly state that the denier side of the argument is a false equivalency.

Credit: VICE

The nightmares began when Ryan Hammons was 4 years old. He would wake up clutching his chest, telling his mother Cyndi that he couldn’t breathe and that his heart had exploded in Hollywood. But they didn’t live in Los Angeles; Hammons’s family resided in Oklahoma.

A few months prior, in early 2009, Ryan had started talking about going home to Hollywood and pleaded with Cyndi to take him to see his other family. He would yell, “Action!” and pretend to direct films when he played with friends; he knew scenes from a cowboy movie he had never watched; and said a cafe reminded him of Paris, where he had never been. He talked about his child, worldly travels, and his job at an agency where people changed their names. Cyndi didn’t think much of it until the nightmares set in and Ryan started describing death.

Hoping to figure out what he was talking about, Cyndi went to the public library and checked out a few books about Hollywood. She was flipping through one of them when Ryan got excited […]