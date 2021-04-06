Social Inertia: Why is change so hard?

Stephan: Rex Weyler in this essay is asking what I think is a very important question. Why is it so hard to change something in our society even when it is obvious that it is destructive of our individual and social wellbeing?

Rex Weyler

I saw the danger / yet I walked / along the enchanted way. —Peter Kavanagh, Raglan Road, 1946

Over the past few decades a recurring question arises in public ecological discourse: In the face of overwhelming evidence, scientific warnings, existential urgency, and countless examples of ecological disintegration, why are societies worldwide so slow to respond appropriately?

Why, fifty years after the Limits to Growth study, are we still not able to slow human expansion and consumption? Why, fifty years after the UN first raised the issue of human population stress, are we still quibbling about whether or not we should even discuss the delicate issue? Why — 80 years after Alice Hamilton’s Exploring The Dangerous Trades, and 60 years after Rachel Carson’s, Silent Spring — are we still flooding our environments and our bodies with toxins? Why — after 33 international climate meetings over 41 years, two centuries since science understood the greenhouse effect — are human carbon emissions still rising?

As a species, and as diverse societies, we’re acting like an immature student, who keeps avoiding a simple homework assignment. Except this is […]