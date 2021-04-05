Panic Rooms, Birth Certificates and the Birth of GOP Paranoia

Stephan: I rarely agreed with Republican John Boehner when he was Speaker of the House, but I never thought of him as a grifting crook. Rather I see him as the last of the real Republicans, honorable men and women with whom I might disagree, but who I never thought of as orcs, as I do most Republicans in public office today. Here is John Boehner's view of what his party has become. It is devastating, but it is important to read this and think about what he is saying, and its implications.

In the 2010 midterm election, voters from all over the place gave President Obama what he himself called “a shellacking.” And oh boy, was it ever. You could be a total moron and get elected just by having an R next to your name—and that year, by the way, we did pick up a fair number in that category.

Retaking control of the House of Representatives put me in line to be the next Speaker of the House over the largest freshman Republican class in history: 87 newly elected members of the GOP. Since I was presiding over a large group of people who’d never sat in Congress, I felt I owed them a little tutorial on governing. I had to explain how to actually get things done. A lot of that went straight through the ears of most of them, especially the ones who didn’t have brains that got in the way. Incrementalism? Compromise? That wasn’t their thing. A lot of them wanted to blow up Washington. That’s why they thought they were elected.

Some of them, well, you could […]