What if We Actually Taxed the Rich?

Stephan: I agree with every word Robert Reich wrote in this article. The U.S. Tax system needs to be completely reconfigured. During the pandemic, tens of millions of Americans sank into economic distress and poverty while billionaires became trillions of dollars richer. The U.S. has the worst wealth inequality of any developed nation in the world, it is an ongoing crisis.

Robert Reich

Income and wealth are now more concentrated at the top than at any time over the last 80 years, and our unjust tax system is a big reason why. The tax code is rigged for the rich, enabling a handful of wealthy individuals to exert undue influence over our economy and democracy.

Conservatives fret about budget deficits. Well, then, to pay for what the nation needs – ending poverty, universal health care, infrastructure, reversing climate change, investing in communities, and so much more – the super-wealthy have to pay their fair share.

Here are seven necessary ways to tax the rich.

First: Repeal the Trump tax cuts.

It’s no secret Trump’s giant tax cut was a giant giveaway to the rich. 65 percent of its benefits go to the richest fifth, 83 percent to the richest 1 percent over a decade. In 2018, for the first time on record, the 400 richest Americans paid a lower effective tax rate than the bottom half. Repealing the Trump tax cut’s benefits to the wealthy and big corporations, as Joe Biden […]