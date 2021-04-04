Many in U.S., Western Europe Say Their Political System Needs Major Reform

Stephan: Democracies around the world are in trouble because of the rise of a corrupt uber-class who have rigged their countries to serve the rich, while distracting the masses with racism, religious prejudice, and national exceptionalism. A changing team of grifter politicians have created the response this Pew Research survey outlines. But the rich don't care, they just fund and shuffle through another group of willing orcs.

As they continue to struggle with a public health crisis and ongoing economic challenges, many people in the United States and Western Europe are also frustrated with politics.

A four-nation Pew Research Center survey conducted in November and December of 2020 finds that roughly two-thirds of adults in France and the U.S., as well as about half in the United Kingdom, believe their political system needs major changes or needs to be completely reformed. Calls for significant reform are less common in Germany, where about four-in-ten express this view.

Of course, there are important differences across these countries’ political systems. But the four nations also share some important democratic principles, and all have recently experienced political upheaval in different ways, as rising populist leaders and movements and emerging new forces across the ideological spectrum have challenged traditional parties and leaders.

Some of the frustrations people feel about their political systems are tied to their opinions about political elites. In the U.S., concerns about political corruption are especially widespread, with two-in-three Americans agreeing that the phrase “most politicians are corrupt” describes their […]