Fossil fuel companies got $8.2 billion in tax bailouts—then fired over 58,000 workers

Stephan: How much clearer does it need to get that the entire American tax system is rigged to support the rich and corporations?

Credit: Raw Story

Bolstering arguments against providing further public benefits to the fossil fuel industry, a BailoutWatch analysis published Friday reveals that 77 companies got a collective $8.24 billion tax bailout last year, then laid off tens of thousands of employees.

The tax benefits for major polluters resulted from two provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, signed by then-President Donald Trump in March 2020. The CARES Act changed corporate tax cuts from legislation that passed under Trump in late 2017, which critics often refer to as the Trump-GOP “tax scam.”

“The impact of the change was highly concentrated, enabling each of the 77 firms to collect an average of $107 million in benefits,” the nonprofit’s new report explains. “Among the top beneficiaries, the contrast between the millions—even billions—they received and the number of workers they sacked is staggering.”

According to BailoutWatch’s review of fossil fuel firms’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings, “Payrolls were cut by a net 58,030 jobs at the 74 of these companies that reported employee headcounts for the end […]