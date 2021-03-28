In Nevada, women take charge. You can tell the difference

Stephan: One of the positive trends I see playing out is the increasing involvement in the government of the United States at all levels of women who understand the importance of social wellbeing. Of course, there are the Marjorie Taylor Greenes, the Lauren Boeberts, and the Kristi Noems, but they seem more interested in their egos than formulating policy, and I don't think they will be enduring political presences. Most importantly where these wellbeing fostering women are in power things get better. Nevada is one example.

Legislative leaders Nicole Cannizzaro, left, and Robin Titus reflect the rise of women in

Nevada politics.

Credit: Mark Z. Barabak / Los Angeles Times

CARSON CITY, NEVADA — On the walls outside Nevada’s Senate chamber are rows of sepia portraits celebrating members of the legislative “Hall of Fame.” Dozens of men, several flamboyantly hirsute in the Old West style, vastly outnumber the women.

But just steps away, seated in her leadership office, Democrat Nicole Cannizzaro embodies a dramatic shift in this seat of government.

Nevada is the first and only state in the country where women make up a majority of lawmakers, a historic breakthrough that arrived two years ago. Since then, women have expanded their ranks to 60% of the 63-member Legislature, considerably more than any other state.

The result can be measured in dollars and sensibilities. Among the changes are new laws expanding access to healthcare and family planning, fortifying abortion rights, strengthening the penalties for domestic violence and giving prosecutors more and better tools to fight sex crimes.

“Of course we’re going to focus on the business of the state,” said Cannizzaro, the Senate majority […]