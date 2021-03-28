In Nevada, women take charge. You can tell the difference

CARSON CITY, NEVADA — On the walls outside Nevada’s Senate chamber are rows of sepia portraits celebrating members of the legislative “Hall of Fame.” Dozens of men, several flamboyantly hirsute in the Old West style, vastly outnumber the women.
But just steps away, seated in her leadership office, Democrat Nicole Cannizzaro embodies a dramatic shift in this seat of government.
Nevada is the first and only state in the country where women make up a majority of lawmakers, a historic breakthrough that arrived two years ago. Since then, women have expanded their ranks to 60% of the 63-member Legislature, considerably more than any other state.
The result can be measured in dollars and sensibilities. Among the changes are new laws expanding access to healthcare and family planning, fortifying abortion rights, strengthening the penalties for domestic violence and giving prosecutors more and better tools to fight sex crimes.
“Of course we’re going to focus on the business of the state,” said Cannizzaro, the Senate majority […]
Just read this online – St. Louis’ next mayor will be the single mother of a young son — no matter who wins. That’s a side note in the lead-up to the April 6 election, but the fact that voters chose Tishaura Jones and Cara Spencer over two married men in the primary election leaves the debate to focus on crime, education and the economy, not the candidates’ personal lives. “Voters chose the two most progressive candidates.” #womenrising
You are right, Sam; it is the progressiveness that counts. There are Women who are Republicans in office also, and they just don’t “get it”.