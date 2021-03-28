Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, March 28th, 2021

In Nevada, women take charge. You can tell the difference

Author:     Mark Z. Barabak
Source:     The Los Angeles Times
Publication Date:     MARCH 16, 2021 5 AM PT
 Link: In Nevada, women take charge. You can tell the difference
Stephan:   One of the positive trends I see playing out is the increasing involvement in the government of the United States at all levels of women who understand the importance of social wellbeing. Of course, there are the Marjorie Taylor Greenes, the Lauren Boeberts, and the Kristi Noems, but they seem more interested in their egos than formulating policy, and I don't think they will be enduring political presences. Most importantly where these wellbeing fostering women are in power things get better. Nevada is one example.
Legislative leaders Nicole Cannizzaro, left, and Robin Titus reflect the rise of women in
Nevada politics.
Credit: Mark Z. Barabak / Los Angeles Times

CARSON CITY, NEVADA —  On the walls outside Nevada’s Senate chamber are rows of sepia portraits celebrating members of the legislative “Hall of Fame.” Dozens of men, several flamboyantly hirsute in the Old West style, vastly outnumber the women.

But just steps away, seated in her leadership office, Democrat Nicole Cannizzaro embodies a dramatic shift in this seat of government.

Nevada is the first and only state in the country where women make up a majority of lawmakers, a historic breakthrough that arrived two years ago. Since then, women have expanded their ranks to 60% of the 63-member Legislature, considerably more than any other state.

The result can be measured in dollars and sensibilities. Among the changes are new laws expanding access to healthcare and family planning, fortifying abortion rights, strengthening the penalties for domestic violence and giving prosecutors more and better tools to fight sex crimes.

“Of course we’re going to focus on the business of the state,” said Cannizzaro, the Senate majority […]

  1. sam crespi on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 6:15 am

    Just read this online – St. Louis’ next mayor will be the single mother of a young son — no matter who wins. That’s a side note in the lead-up to the April 6 election, but the fact that voters chose Tishaura Jones and Cara Spencer over two married men in the primary election leaves the debate to focus on crime, education and the economy, not the candidates’ personal lives. “Voters chose the two most progressive candidates.” #womenrising

    • Rev. Dean on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 11:50 am

      You are right, Sam; it is the progressiveness that counts. There are Women who are Republicans in office also, and they just don’t “get it”.